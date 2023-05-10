Baby Tate and Saweetie team up in the colorful video for the remix of Tate’s 2016 single “Hey, Mickey!” The original found Tate lamenting a love interest’s noncommital ways with a twist on Toni Basil’s 1981 hit. After the original went viral on TikTok, Tate tapped Saweetie to add her own flippant verse. Meanwhile, the video, which appears to be set in a Polly Pocket-like miniature universe, sees the two rappers clubbing and taking a plush road trip in the back of a pickup truck.

Baby Tate is a few months removed from the release of her mixtape Mani/Pedi, which featured fellow Atlanta mainstays 2 Chainz and Kali, and contained highlights like “Ain’t No Love” and “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out).” Since the tape’s release, she’s teamed up with R&B legend Babyface on his 11th studio album Girls’ Night Out and clapped back at yet another misogynist diatribe against women rappers — something that’s become a bit of a calling card for her.

Meanwhile, her partner-in-rhyme Saweetie has been plugging away at finishing her debut album Pretty B*tch Music; but in the meantime, Saweetie has made it a point to be as visible and productive as possible. She popped up at Coachella to assist fellow baddie Latto, appeared on That’s My Jam with Will.I.Am to sing a medley of West Coast classics, and headlined her own Super Bowl concert in Roblox.

