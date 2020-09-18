After career turn for the worse following his departure from Young Money prior to the release of his 2015 album, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty, Tyga found success once again thanks to his 2018 single, “Taste,” and since its release, things have been looking much better for the “Rack City” rapper. A few months removed from the one-year anniversary of Legendary, his highest performing solo album since 2013, Tyga delivers another single to his already active year thanks to “Money Mouf” with Saweetie and YG.

The track finds the West Coast rapper in comfortable and alive in his pocket, confident bars over uptempo production that would thrive in strip clubs, well, if they were open at least. After setting the scene with a verse and hook of his own, one that reminds listeners that he invented “racks,” Tyga opens the floor for Saweetie and YG to step through where they lay verse of their own that fit the energy Tyga presents on the song.

The song arrives in a where filled with guest appearances from Tyga that include Curtis Roach’s “Bored In The House,” Kyle’s “Money Man,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Freak,” and more. As for Saweetie and YG, the song comes after Saweetie laid off a “Tap In” remix with Jack Harlow, DaBaby, and Post Malone and YG unveiled his upcoming album, My Life 4Hunnid would arrive on October 2.

Listen to “Money Mouf” in the video above.

