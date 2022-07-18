Mozzy Gets Raunchy In His ‘In My Face’ Video With 2 Chainz, Saweetie, And YG

The turn-up is real in Mozzy’s new video for “In My Face” featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and YG. Produced by Mustard, who also appears in the video, the song is a debauched party anthem that finds Mozzy, Chainz, and Saweetie throwing in some genuinely raunchy verses while YG implores a female partner to “put it in my face.”

All the features involved are good looks; YG and Mozzy are fresh off their joint album Kommunity Service, so it’s good to see them reunite, Saweetie is a fellow Northern California resident who sounds more refreshed than ever here, and 2 Chainz and Mustard have made magic together in the past. All told, their contributions make for an upbeat West Coast jam that should help Mozzy edge closer to the spotlight — or at least hold down a spot in summer playlist rotations for the sunny months.

“In My Face” will appear on the Sacramento rapper’s upcoming mixtape Survivor’s Guilt, which is due this Friday, July 22. Previously released singles include “Lurkin” feat. EST Gee and “Open Arms.” Survivor’s Guilt will be Mozzy’s first release under Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, which is another good look after the group received a wave of positive press in the wake of their NBA Finals anthem “Big League” and signing GloRilla. CMG is also recently released Gangsta Art, its first compilation album, on which Mozzy certainly gets plenty of shine.