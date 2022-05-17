Scarface Announces His Farewell Tour

Houston rap icon Scarface is retiring from the rap business, but not before he takes one last bow. He recently announced his 32-city Farewell Tour, which will take one last spin of the US. Kicking off in Oakland, California on July 8 and running through August 27 in Odessa, Texas, the 51-year-old will give fans a final opportunity to see him live before he rides off into the sunset and sends his jersey into the rafters after almost 40 years.

A likely contributor to Scarface’s impending retirement is his recent bout with COVID-19 and kidney failure. Although he received a new kidney in 2021, it looks like he’s bowing out after his rough ordeal to take a well-earned rest. However, it’s hard to let go, thus: The Farewell Tour. Tickets go on sale Wednesday May 18. See the full run of tour dates below.

07/8 – Oakland, CA @ Yoshi’s

07/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

07/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ AURA

07/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

07/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

07/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Cotillion Ballroom

07/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

07/23 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

07/26 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

07/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/28 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

07/31 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

08/2 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

08/3 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

08/4 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

08/5 – Portland, ME @ Aura

08/6 – Queens, NY @ Rock the Bells Festival

08/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club 24

08/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Envy Entertainment

08/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

08/13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

08/14 – Jackson, MS @ The Hideaway

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

08/27 – Odessa, TX @ Ector Theater