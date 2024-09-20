Schoolboy Q Gets Animated In The Videos For ‘Thank God 4 Me’ And ‘Lost Times’

Although it has been over six months since Schoolboy Q released his new album, Blue Lips, the California rapper supports the album today with two new music videos. The first, for “Lost Times,” sees Q reimagine classic cartoon characters with darker skin to draw attention to the way popular media — even children’s cartoons — erased Black contributions to culture. Among the references are Snow White, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, and Tweety Bird of Looney Tunes, and Mickey Mouse. You can watch the video above.

In the second video, “Thank God 4 Me,” more abstract but traditional imagery permeates an antsy, paranoid visual companion of one of the more bipolar tracks from the album. While the majority of the song revolves around a soothing sample of Julius Brockington’s “Forty-Nine Reasons,” the beat switches to a jumpy, horn-driven fight anthem that evokes the reckless, forceful energy of Waka Flocka Flame’s “O Let’s Do It.” You can check it out below.

Blue Lips was a triumphant comeback for Q after five years away from the limelight, earning a spot on the Best Hip-Hop Albums Of March 2024 from Uproxx. What kept him away all that time? Golf. Since releasing the album, he’s been on a North American promotional tour, interrupted by a cancelation in Toronto, which he jokingly blamed on Drake and his participation in Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert during the two rappers’ beef.