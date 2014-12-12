Scott Stapp’s Ex-Wife Called 911 After He Reportedly Threatened To Kill President Obama

Scott Stapp is on a journey far more unexpected than anything those damn dwarves went on. It began in Florida, of course, when he was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after police found him “wasted, incoherent, and rambling that someone was trying to poison him.” Stapp’s now ex-wife Jaclyn also recently called 911 after she found the “My Sacrifice” singer “shirtless on a bicycle,” raving about how he’s a CIA agent tasked with assassinating President Obama.
Stapp claimed in a rambling video the IRS is trying to ruin his life because he’s been trashing Obama. Jaclyn Stapp, Scott’s wife, joins the 40-minute 911 call, telling the dispatcher Scott had printed out 400 – 600 pages of CIA documents which he supposedly found online, put them in a book bag and took off on his bike.
When cops arrived Scott told them Jaclyn had pilfered $6 mil from him, and when he confronted her she decided to get him locked up. In the end, police determined Scott did not show enough signs of mental instability to warrant a psych hold. (Via)
So, to recap, the police believed the fake CIA agent with a binder full of government documents who was riding his bike shirtless (gross), who recently wrote on Facebook that he’s done talking until God’s “justice is served,” who had just been released from psychiatric hold, who WROTE A SONG FOR THE SCORPION KING SOUNDTRACK, over the wife. Must’ve been Marlins fans.
Thanks, Obama. No really, thanks; I’ve been waiting to watch the prolapsed asshole responsible for ‘With Arms Wide Open’ slip into madness, despair and death for years.
Arms wide open? Looks like that mouth’s wide open. And is consuming a @#$%ton of donuts…
Can you take me higaaaaah, higher than I am on crystaaaaaal meth?
He looks like Judd Nelson ate Molly Ringwald.
So he’s pushing maximum density now?
Just like that scene in the Breakfast Club. HIYOOO!
He looks like an ugly Judd Nelson who had the Breakfast Club for breakfast.
Who do extreme right-wing fans mush-mouthed post-grunge music from the early Aughts root for in this scenario?
AMERICUH.
Are his cheeks filled with meth and steroids? He looks horrible!
All the things the article says he did makes him a shoe in as a regular on Fox News.
::Obama hangs up the phone in the Oval Office after getting the news::
“Good…good…”
The fact this this fuckstick was on Fox News just because he wasn’t voting for Obama is simply everything. Don’t ever fucking change, Fox News.
He’s at the top of my 2015 list and after 4 years in a row I’m retiring Lindsey Lohan from it, because she has more lives than a cat.
Is it not even a slight possibility that this is a case where his wife actually is out to get custody & alimony? We all know the guy is a little crazy but honestly as ridiculous as he comes off in those videos, he didn’t really seem all that unstable to me either, much less addicted to a cornucopia of drugs. I’m sure the cops would’ve taken him in if they felt the need to, I’d be willing to take their word over a potentially scorned wife w/ no real evidence of anything other than major douchebaggery.
Lindsay Lohan is a sucker bet for death pools.