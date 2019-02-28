Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the music world, four years is an eternity, but that’s how long it’s been since Selena Gomez has released a new album: Her latest, Revival, came out in 2015. She’s had a busy 2019 so far, though: She shared a collaboration with Julia Michaels titled “Anxiety,” and earlier this week, she was spotted leaving a studio. There’s no word on when her next album might drop, but in the meantime, she has released a new single, a collab with Benny Blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy called “I Can’t Get Enough.”

Gomez sets the tone early on the percussion-driven track, singing about wanting to get physically intimate on the regular in the song’s intro: “Crazy / I like that, you like that / So let’s be crazy / The contact, impact / I want that daily / Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately / I like that, baby.”

Blanco talked about the song in an interview with Zane Lowe and said that the track came together pretty easily: “Everything kind of just fell into place. This record was just one of those ones where it’s like, ‘Oh man, we should have Selena do this,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Selena’s down. Let’s do it’ And then, ‘Oh man, we should have Balvin do it.’ And then it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s in!'”

He also had praise for Tainy, with whom he produced the song, saying, “Honestly, Tainy’s so good, he definitely pushes me creatively in the studio.”

Listen to “I Can’t Get Enough” above.