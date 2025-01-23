On January 21, Bruno Mars celebrated the success of his and Lady Gaga’s “Die With A Smile” by teasing his next collaboration.

On Instagram, in response to the song enjoying another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Mars wrote, “THANK YOU ALL! I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

It soon became clear, though, that he was probably already in touch with Sexyy: The next day, he shared a photo of himself and Sexyy, set to a snippet of a new song. “Found Her,” Mars wrote.

Some have reported that the song is set to arrive tomorrow (January 24) and that it’s called “Fat, Juicy, & Wet,” although neither artist has directly confirmed either of those two points. The title makes sense, though, given that Sexyy shared Mars’ post on her Instagram Story and added the hashtag #FJW. “Fat, Juicy, & Wet” also seems like an appropriate title for the “strip club anthem” that Mars envisioned.

Mars, meanwhile, has the 2025 Grammys to look forward to, as “Die For A Smile” is nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.