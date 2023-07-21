St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red capitalizes on the moment, dropping the video for her Hood Hottest Princess song “Hellcats SRTs.” While her breakout song was the raunchy “Pound Town,” she has much more to offer than just raps about her anatomy and proves it here, name-checking high-performance Dodge Challenger beloved of the roughnecks around her way. The song’s an ode to the D-boys and hustlers who love fast cars and the girls who love those boys. The lo-fi video for the track sees Red and friends turning up in the streets and throwing money with cameos from fellow rap it-girls like GloRilla.

It certainly is Red’s moment right now. Thanks to the viral popularity of “Pound Town” — and the resulting conservative backlash to it — her profile has rapidly risen in just a few short months from relative unknown to “Drake dating rumors” levels of fame. Now, she’s showing up the honorees at the BET Awards and booking floating festivals, while just an appearance at a local high school can set the internet abuzz with debate for days. And just like the cars driven by the guys she likes, she is showing no signs of slowing down.

Watch Sexyy Red’s “Hellcats SRTs” video above.

Hood Hottest Princess is out now via Open Shift.