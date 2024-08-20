When it comes to an explicit hip-hop bop, such as “Pound Town,” in Sexyy we trust. Now Sexyy Red is looking to convert that risqué mindset into the cosmetics empire, starting with a few explicitly named products.

Today (August 19), Sexyy Red announced the relaunch of her beauty brand, Northside Princess. The “F My Baby Dad” rapper is stepping up her entrepreneur game. Over on Instagram, posted a slideshow of sensual promotional photos to get followers hyped for its release, along with the NSFW product names.

“BO$$ LADY SPEAKIN 🗣️,” she wrote. “New and improved @sexyyred_products is back better den eva! Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS, the brand @getnorthside 🍾. My first product will b my lip gloss.”

If you are a follower of Sexyy Red, you should be familiar with the product line. Back in September 2023, the lip glosses went viral after Sexyy Red shared each product’s name. Today, the same thing happened after she listed the NSFW name in the upload’s caption: “Coochie Juice, Booty hole Brown, Nut, P*ssyhole Pink, Yellow Discharge, Gonorrhea, Blue Ballz, Sex On My Period (fruit scented).”

Users online shared their divided responses in the post’s comment section.

“Love you down girl, but I will not be putting sh*t called yellow discharge near my mouth,” wrote one user.

“I wonder if ‘Blue Waffle’ and ‘Herpes’ are coming next,” joked another.

“Gonorrhea and yellow discharge is insane,” penned another.

“Missed the opportunity to call the yellow one ‘Golden Shower’ to be honest,” added another.

Sexyy Red’s beauty brand Northside Princess will be available for purchase soon. Find more information here.