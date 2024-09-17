Shaboozey’s come a long way from appearing on the Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse soundtrack (that’s him on “Start a Riot” with Duckwrth). He’s since collaborated with Beyoncé on her genre-busting new album Cowboy Carter and reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 with his J-Kwon-sampling single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Not bad for a rapper-turned-country-singer who isn’t… you know.

The single’s success has propelled his third album, Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (and No. 2 on the Country Albums chart), and caps the setlist for his ongoing tour for the album. You can check out the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm and his show at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada.