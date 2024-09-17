Shaboozey’s come a long way from appearing on the Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse soundtrack (that’s him on “Start a Riot” with Duckwrth). He’s since collaborated with Beyoncé on her genre-busting new album Cowboy Carter and reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 with his J-Kwon-sampling single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Not bad for a rapper-turned-country-singer who isn’t… you know.
The single’s success has propelled his third album, Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (and No. 2 on the Country Albums chart), and caps the setlist for his ongoing tour for the album. You can check out the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm and his show at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada.
Shaboozey 2024 Tour Setlist
01. “Spaghetti (Intro)”
02. “Last of My Kind”
03. “Tall Boy”
04. “Annabelle”
05. “Why Can’t Love Be the Reason”
06. “I Swear On God”
07. “Horses & Hellcats”
08. “Vegas”
09. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix”
10. “No Hands” (Waka Flocka Flame cover)
11. “Turn the Page” (Bob Seger cover)
12. “East of the Massanutten”
13. “Highway”
14. “Let It Burn”
15. “Beverly Hills”
16. “Steal Her From Me”
17. “Finally Over”
Encore:
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” x 3
Shaboozey’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/29 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ TBA
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre