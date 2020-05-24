Sharon Stone Wore A Gladiator Prop And Fans Think She’s An MF Doom Fan

Like many celebrities, Sharon Stone has been active on social media during quarantine, and she decided to spend her Sunday channeling a hip-hop legend — or so some thought. In a new picture shared on her Twitter page, the actress is shown poolside with her dog and a couple of friends. But it’s what was on her head that caught the attention of social media.

keepin my head together pic.twitter.com/FHV02owDRB — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) May 24, 2020

In the image, Stone rocks a silver gladiator helmet — an unusual choice for staying safe while quarantining in the sun. A number of people online thought it looked familiar. Specifically they thought it looked an awful lot like the headgear perennially worn by legendary rapper MF Doom, aka Daniel Dumile — a mask that channels his semi-namesake, Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, and which Dumile has long worn in public to obscure his face.

who knew sharon stone was mf doom this entire time? https://t.co/d7cZme4OmX — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) May 24, 2020

Not gonna lie, MF Doom is looking fit https://t.co/rHadI3zICo — dan (@beverage_cart) May 24, 2020

Has anyone seen MF Doom and Sharon Stone in the same room? 🤔 https://t.co/qx0W4rkRKH — Adonis Q. Einstein (@AdonisQEinstein) May 24, 2020

Sharon Stone being MF DOOM this whole time is wild https://t.co/RvD5A9kN3y — Cameroñ (@kneemund) May 24, 2020

Some even jokingly wondered if the Basic Instinct star was in fact MF Doom himself all along. Brooklyn-based record label Ghostly cracked that he was booking Stone/MF Doom for his nephew’s pool party, while another said Stone being a fan of the onetime KMD member is further evidence that 2020 has been incredibly surreal. Fantastic Four and Capone director Josh Trank even chimed in with a comment, saying, “2020: Sharon Stone dons MF DOOM mask.”

I booked MF Doom for my nephew’s pool party. This is him right? pic.twitter.com/WzMEUhjofg — Ghostly (@ghostly) May 24, 2020

Sharon Stone is an MF DOOM fan. This year just keeps getting weirder https://t.co/CAxaNywkHD — Wylin' Jennings (@sawsegod) May 24, 2020

