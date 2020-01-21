Getty Image
Shia LaBeouf Has Written A Movie Based On Brockhampton Leader Kevin Abstract’s Life

Last year, Shia LaBeouf had a critical hit with the autobiographical movie Honey Boy, which he wrote based on his childhood. Now it looks like he has another script in the can, but this one is based on somebody else’s life: Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract.

The script for Minor Modifications recently appeared on screenwriting site The Black List, and the synopsis reads, “Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life.”

LaBeouf interviewed Abstract for i-D a few months ago, and the actor started the conversation by saying, “I’m so f*cking honored to be a part of this sh*t. You are a huge chunk of my joy in my life as of late.” Abstract later told LaBeouf about his childhood, “While I was a kid I was happy. Everything felt awesome. Looking back though, it wasn’t the best, although it also wasn’t the worst. The Florida Project takes place in Kissimmee and the kids are so stoked, they’re having so much fun. It’s wild because I lived in Kissimmee around the same age as the kids in the movie and it was awesome. Looking back I’m just like damn that’s where I lived. It felt magic.”

