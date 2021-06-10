Shock G’s Death Was Caused By An Accidental Overdose Of Fentanyl

Two months after the death of Digital Underground frontman Shock G, his cause of death has been revealed. TMZ reports the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner determined that Shock G died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol, and methamphetamine. In April, he was discovered unresponsive at a Tampa hotel after missing his checkout time.

As a founding member of Digital Underground, Shock G was one of hip-hop’s party rap pioneers, best known for their songs “Doowutchyalike” and “The Humpty Dance,” as well as their role in launching the career of the late, great Tupac Shakur, who was a backup dancer for the group in the early ’90s. They later returned the favor by appearing on ‘Pac’s breakout hit, “I Get Around” when he went solo in 1993.

Shock’s death was confirmed by Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J, who posted a fond memorial on Instagram. “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” he wrote. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”