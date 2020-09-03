22-year-old rapper Silentó (real name Richard Lamar Hawk) has had an eventful past few days, which were headlined by an arrest for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon over a pair of incidents. Silentó, of course, is best known for his 2015 single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified six-times Platinum.

ABC 7 reports Silentó was taken into custody by Santa Ana, California police on Friday, August 28 following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to authorities. The rapper was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The very next day, Silentó is alleged to have entered a home in the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard in Valley Village, wielding a hatchet and looking for his girlfriend, who did not live in that home. TMZ adds somebody in the house screamed for help, while others in the home took down and disarmed the rapper. Silentó’s friend apparently arrived shortly after and told him he was in the wrong house. The two then reportedly fled as the police were called.

Officers caught up with Silentó and took him to jail. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. NBC Los Angeles reports that as of Wednesday afternoon, the rapper remains in custody on $105,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Friday, September 4.