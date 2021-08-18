Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have taken their time introducing Silk Sonic to the world: After releasing their hit debut single “Leave The Door Open” in March, it took nearly five months for them to drop their next one, “Skate.” Now, they’re putting their patience on display once more: The duo’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was initially set for a fall release, but now it’s being pushed back to January 2022.

They made this reveal in a new Rolling Stone feature. The piece notes that the duo decided they wanted to release more songs before the album so each one could “breathe a bit,” with Mars saying, “I don’t want to be binge-watched.”

He also explained where he and .Paak are at with the album at the moment, saying, “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.” .Paak added, “Which could mean redoing the song from scratch!”

With a laugh, Mars continued, “Being here for another three years! But no. We’re not there. We were there. We had some moments in the danger zone! I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave The Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it.’ Otherwise you’re gonna work it ’til you hate it. But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing. That bridge [on ‘Leave The Door Open’] almost broke the band up. But it wasn’t right, and we all felt it.”

Read the full feature here.

