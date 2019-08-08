TDE singer SiR delivers a humorous ode to weed in his new video for “Hair Down,” the first single from his upcoming album Chasing Summer. The song and video feature Kendrick Lamar with tongue-twisting verse that promises to “sweat them edges out.” SiR debuted the song today on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe, following up in short order with the slickly satirical video, which lampoons TMZ and similar media outlets and their constant search for dirt on celebrities.

Chasing Summer is the first project from the singer on RCA and RCA’s second release with TDE after SZA’s CTRL in 2017. It’s SiR second full-length project after 2018’s soulful space odyssey, November, and according to SiR, will have “some crazy features” on it. He also said that it is “very personal” and fueled by the success of November after “everything that I was nervous about with my last project was the stuff that people kind of connected with the most.”

SiR is set to perform this weekend at Real 92.3’s Real Street Festival in LA alongside fellow Top Dawg artists Jay Rock, Reason, and Zacari, all of whom released projects in 2018. Chasing Summer is due August 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records.