All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

It’s always nice to get a big of a break after a heft slate of releases like the one we got last week, especially when the slow week includes such smart rhymes and mellow grooves as this week does.

Where the previous week of hip-hop releases was distinguished by new projects from fast-rising stars like Brockhampton, Jidenna, and Rapsody, this Friday sees a pair of veterans headline, along with one of R&B’s emerging talents on the undercard. Normally, this column focuses on rap releases, but with SiR’s TDE affiliation and rap-inspired, lyrically-ingenious singing style, it seemed appropriate to include him alongside Chicago rap legend Common and New York rapper’s rapper Joell Ortiz.

Check out the new releases below and don’t forget to catch up on earlier releases from this year in The RX, Uproxx’s recommended artists and projects who are making waves in the music world. Recent entries to our RX series include Rapsody’s Eve, Young Thug’s So Much Fun, and YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy.

Common — Let Love

Common has had a truly incredible career so far. Starting way back in 1992 with Can I Borrow A Dollar?, he has become one of very few MCs from hip-hop’s Golden Era to not only survive into the modern era, but also thrive in it. After experiencing a career resurgence in 2005 with the release of the Kanye West-produced Be Common went from respected underground veteran to household name, starring in films like American Gangster, Terminator Salvation, and John Wick: Chapter 2, and being invited to the White House during President Obama’s administration. This year, he returned to writing with a new book, Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir, accompanying it with his new album, Let Love, a companion piece. Like the book, it’s a deeply personal work with features from Swizz Beatz, Daniel Caesar, and Jill Scott on lead singles “Hercules,” “HER Love,” and “Show Me That You Love Me.”