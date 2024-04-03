Top Dawg Entertainment crooner SiR has a new album out, and he’s taking it on tour this summer. Heavy has been out for a little over two weeks; it features Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, Isaiah Rashad, Scribz Riley, and Ty Dolla Sign. The Bad Karma tour will kick off on July 23 in Silver Spring, Maryland and run through August 21, when it’ll conclude at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. SiR will be joined on the tour by fellow TDE artist Zacari, who is due to release his own album sometime this year.
Tickets for the Bad Karma Tour will go on presale Thursday, April 4, and on general sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am local time. You can find more infomation at inglewoodsir.com. See the tour dates below.
SiR’s Bad Karma Tour Dates:
07/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
07/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
07/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
07/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
07/30 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
08/07 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
08/11 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
08/13 — Denver, CO @ Summit
08/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/16 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
08/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
BAD KARMA TOUR TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY ⛓️🎟️ pic.twitter.com/GC1XTMICjP
— SiR (@inglewoodSiR) April 3, 2024