Top Dawg Entertainment crooner SiR has a new album out, and he’s taking it on tour this summer. Heavy has been out for a little over two weeks; it features Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, Isaiah Rashad, Scribz Riley, and Ty Dolla Sign. The Bad Karma tour will kick off on July 23 in Silver Spring, Maryland and run through August 21, when it’ll conclude at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. SiR will be joined on the tour by fellow TDE artist Zacari, who is due to release his own album sometime this year.

Tickets for the Bad Karma Tour will go on presale Thursday, April 4, and on general sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am local time. You can find more infomation at inglewoodsir.com. See the tour dates below.

SiR’s Bad Karma Tour Dates:

07/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

07/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

07/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

07/30 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

08/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/07 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

08/11 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

08/13 — Denver, CO @ Summit

08/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/16 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

08/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

08/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium