Event organizers are confident that the pandemic is finally starting to see itself out, as they’ve been planning concerts and festivals, mostly for towards the end of 2021. Now Slowthai has decided to get into the festival game, as he is launching his own, Happyland.

The event, presented with Goldenvoice (the folks behind big events like Coachella), will take place on September 25 at County Cricket Club in Northhampton, UK. Alongside Slowthai, the inaugural lineup also features Beabadoobee, Idles, Easy Life, Ethan P. Flynn, Greentea Peng, Izzie Gibbs, Pa Salieu, and Shygirl.

starting my own festival in my hometown!!! NN to the world… this has been a dream of mine forever. i’ll see you at the happyland 😬 tickets on sale friday: https://t.co/cMONskPj6r pic.twitter.com/cv84P63oDM — TYRON (@slowthai) May 10, 2021

A statement accompanying the announcement reads, “Happyland with happy folk. The place where we can laugh and joke. The place you can be yourself without judgment, expectations and impressions of someone else. The space from the shackles of the everyday. The mountain where we climb to runaway. Imagine what you’ve never had when you come to Happyland… you will never be sad.”

When it comes time for the festival, the rapper could have some new music out, as he said earlier this year he was making great progress on his next album.

Happyland tickets go on sale on May 14, so learn more about the festival here.