Smino’s third album could arrive at any point in the near the future. After all, the Midwest rapper revealed back in February that the upcoming project was “done” and in the mixing stage, with famed TDE producer Derek Ali — more commonly known as MixedByAli — making the final tweaks. As the wait for the album continues, Smino surprised fans with a new song and video for “Donny Outthaway.”

The song finds him in the studio with a few of his friends as a soulful instrumental plays in the background. Smino’s lyrics touch on real-world issues, with lines like, “I be thinkin’ lot more ’bout the system I beat / Than ’bout what I did to a beat” and “F*ck around vote, sh*t, f*ck around don’t / Workin’ on a world where I can govern my own.”

Smino has made the wait for his third album fairly easy. The “Netflix & Dusse” rapper gave fans his surprise project She Already Did back in April — a 16-track effort that offered guest appearances from Sevyn Streeter and T-Pain. On top of that, Smino joined MadeInTYO and Chance The Rapper for “BET Uncut,” remixed Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” with Guapdad 4000, and traded bars with JID on their Kenny Beats-produced song, “Baguetti.”

You can listen to “Donny Outthaway” in the video above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.