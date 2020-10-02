Giveon surprised many at the top of the year when he joined Drake for their “Chicago Freestyle” collaboration. Many at first confused the Long Beach singer for Sampha due to their similar-sounding voices and even when the distinction was made, soon-to-be-fans were impressed with his baritone voice. Enjoying the fruits that his growing fame has brought him so far in 2020, Giveon unveils his second EP of the year with When It’s All Said, featuring a highlight collaboration with Snoh Aalegra on “Last Time.”

The two R&B souls work their magic to deliver a song that presents two lovers who know their love is no good for them. Opting to enjoy one last passionate night together before going on their separate ways, they fall into each others arms and let their emotions carry them for the night. The song is quite the collaboration as Giveon’s deep vocals blend perfectly with Snoh’s softer vocals. While they promise that this is the last night, it becomes more apparent that this “Last Time” is a simple excuse to delay the inevitable.

Listen to “Last Time” above.

When It’s All Said is out now via Epic. Get it here.