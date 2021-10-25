Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra continues the rollout for her third studio album Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies with its third music video, tapping Tyler The Creator to appear in a fun, throwback clip for “Neon Peach.” Playing around with uptempo pop, the song encourages the listener to let go of the past and move on from a prior, stalled relationship. In the video, Snoh and Tyler perform in surreal scenes, including a bizarre science lab and a western tableau, and perform in front of a white backdrop with a throwback fish-eye lens effect.

In addition to helping Snoh Aalegra promote her new album, Tyler The Creator’s busy year has included some big wins, including being given the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2021 BET Awards, appearing on Maxo Kream’s new album (on the single “Big Persona“), announcing his Call Me If You Get Lost tour with Vince Staples and Kali Uchis, and directing a new commercial for Converse with some of his favorite artists and entertainers. His own new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, became his second No.1-charting album, as well.

Watch Snoh Aalegra’s “Neon Peach” video featuring Tyler The Creator above.

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies is out now via Atrium Recordings/Roc Nation Records. Get it here.