Snoop Dogg’s impact on football is rapidly becoming undeniable. In addition to his musical contributions to the sport, like his and Chris Stapleton’s 2023 Monday Night Football theme song and his performance alongside Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl, Snoop’s efforts in youth football in his hometown, Long Beach (as immortalized in his Amazon Prime comedy film, The Underdoggs), have sent a number of players from the ‘hood to the pros. This December, he’ll make college football history with the first-ever Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre And Snoop.

The Arizona Bowl, established in 2015 and featuring teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences, will become the first NCAA bowl game to be presented by an alcoholic beverage company. As the Doggfather points out in his press statement for the partnership, The Snoop Youth Football League has become a launching pad for college football, so the connection makes more sense than it may appear on the surface. “I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” Snoop said. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre And Snoop will air on December 28, 2024, at 2:30pm MST.