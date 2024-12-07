Snoop Dogg conquered rap music. So outside of Snoop’s entrepreneurial ventures (including the animated series Doggyland), his days are filled up with other noteworthy side quests.

One of the “Outta Da Blue” rapper’s favorite recreational activities is undoubtedly enjoying a rolled marijuana plant. However, there could be something he spends more of his free time doing outside of smoking week. Over on Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared his Xbox “Year In Review” statistics for 2024 and his gaming landed him in the top 1% of Madden players.

“Time 2 flex 👊🏿 💪🏿 Tha Dogg top 1% in the world,” he wrote. “N clocced 1300 hours of Xbox this year 😆 🎮 ✅🔥🔥🔥. Real gamer yadigg.”

You read that correctly. So far, Snoop Dogg has accumulated a total Xbox play time of 1,363 hours. This safely places Snoop in the top 2% of console players.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the system provided Snoop with a breakdown of where which games he enjoyed the most in 2024, which included Madden NFL 24, Madden NFL 25, and EA Sports College Football 25. For both Madden NFL 24 and Madden NFL 25, Snoop secured a top 1% of active players slot. While he rests comfortably in the top 15% of active players of EA Sports College Football 25.

Given his knowledge of the game and his experience in the broadcast booth, followers are interested to see Snoop provide commentary for a football match on ESPN.