From the moment it was dropped, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” has inspired controversy. Some saw no issue with it, even loved it. Others were horrified. Still, it’s taken four months for one person to make their opinion known. That person is Snoop Dogg.

The West Coast legend stopped by Central Ave, where he wound up talking about the much talked-about track. And he was not on the pro side. “Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” he said. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.” He added, “To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your prize and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

That said, Snoop did reveal that his daughter, who is 21 years old, does not agree with him. “She’s from this era,” he said. “She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or apart of the ‘WAP’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man.”

Lastly, Snoop took note of how hypocritical his comments were due to the music he made early in his career. He also said that perhaps he thinks that way because he’s “an older man” now. “Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement,” he said. “I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

