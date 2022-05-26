Snoop Dogg and Tupac were two of the most prominent rap artists in the ’90s, both representing the West Coast as members of Death Row Records and maintaining a close friendship. Amidst rumors of tension between the label imprint, the dynamic changed a bit but not enough to where the “Gin & Juice” artist wouldn’t stop by to see Pac in his time of need. Snoop recently recalled his final moments with the “Dear Mama” rapper on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

Snoop drove to Las Vegas after Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting. He told Paul “We feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in, like, I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom, and had a conversation with me about being strong.”

Snoop has committed to keeping what they built alive as he recently purchased Death Row in a historic deal back in February. The 50-year-old recently released “Touch Away” featuring October London ahead of the Death Row summer album. Check out Snoop Dogg recounting the unfortunate experience on Impaulsive above.