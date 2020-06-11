Snoop Recalls The Notorious B.I.G.’s Reaction To Tupac’s Death: ‘I Could See That He Hurt’

Although The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac were embroiled in a fierce feud at the time of Tupac’s death, Snoop Dogg, who was close to Tupac and another arm of the ongoing dispute between Bad Boy Records and Death Row, explained that Biggie was actually hurt when his rival was shot and killed in 1996. Snoop recounted meeting with Biggie after ‘Pac’s death to Fatman Scoop, who had a live chat with the West Coast godfather on Instagram and asked him whether he’d spoken to B.I.G. after the shooting which prematurely ended Tupac’s skyrocketing career.

Snoop replied affirmatively, indicating that a chance meeting with Junior MAFIA member Lil Cease led to Cease taking him to see Biggie, who was recovering from a car accident. “He’s in a walker, what the old people walk around in,” he recalled. “He got the walker sitting at the edge of the bed and when I walk in the room, we started talking. Then, he looked me in my eyes and he say something to that—he’s sad that Tupac is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt.”

He also lightly touched on rumors that Biggie was behind the shooting, elaborating, “This is not a man that’s happy or glamorized. This a man whose friend that’s dead, they had a misunderstanding and he could never get no justice for his emotions, but he’s showing me his emotions. He explaining to me how much he loved Tupac and I ain’t trippin’. Not once did we bring up the Brooklyn incident, because what’s understood don’t need to be talked about.”

Watch Snoop’s interview with Fatman Scoop above.