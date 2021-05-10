At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, one of social media’s most prevalent tropes was people encouraging each other to use the quarantine to finish their respective projects such as books, albums, or other heavy works. As it happens, it appears plenty of authors did just that; not only are there two books about Mac Miller coming out in the next year or so, but there are also books coming from Questlove, Dave Grohl, and more. Today, Simon and Schuster made another book available for pre-order: Changes: An Oral History of Tupac Shakur by New Yorker writer Sheldon Pearce.

According to the promotional copy on the publisher’s website, Pearce interviewed “dozens” of people who knew Tupac in life, from the bold-faced marquee names to lesser-known individuals who interacted with the revolutionary rap icon. Pearce spoke to such individuals as Tupac’s high school drama teacher, one of his co-stars from a 1983 production of Raisin In The Sun, and one of his partners in a nonprofit devoted to nurturing young artists.

Changes is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of ‘Pac’s death in 1996, and well as what would have been his 50th year of life. It’s due June 8, 2021 via Simon & Schuster and you can pre-order it here.