The Estate Of Tupac Shakur Announces A Tupac Museum Experience

Within the last month alone, immersive experiences dedicated to Prince and David Bowie have been announced. Now, a creative collaboration between The Estate of Tupac Shakur, The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and others has announced a contemporary art museum style experience dedicated to the life and work of Tupac.

Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, is a multi-sensory experience that showcases the late rapper’s music, poetry, and artifacts in a 20,000 square foot space that is set to tour around the world. The museum will have surround sound spaces that use technology to present rarities, photos, writings, etc. that represent the creative compositions that marked Tupac’s life. A press release said that “WMWIF will delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art.” Even Tupac’s influential activist mother, Afeni Shakur is said to be incorporated throughout.

Set to open on January 21st, 2022, the global touring exhibit begins at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown L.A. and will move through select U.S. and international cities over the course of the next few years. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, Nwaka Onwusa led the curatorial efforts, along with Creative Director Jeremy Hodges of Project Art Collective. Hodges added his thoughts on the endeavor in a statement:

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project”, Hodges said. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

A “front of line” pre-sale goes on sale 11/09 at 10 am PT on wakemewhenimfree.com and general tickets go on sale 11/12 at 10 am PT.