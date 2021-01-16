It’s been less than a year since Snoop Dogg unveiled his collaboration with acclaimed wine maker 19 Crimes, and the rapper’s already taking his Cali Red blend one step further. 19 Crimes announced a new project that puts the rapper’s hologram on select bottles in order for fans be able to ask the seasoned rapper for advice.

Snoop is unveiling his “Ask The Doggfather” augmented reality project in time for Valentine’s Day. Those who buy one of Snoop’s special Cali Red bottles can tap the label’s QR code. The rapper will then appear in miniature hologram form to answer any pressing questions on love.

At the time of the wine’s announcement, Treasury Wine Estates marketing vice president John Wardley described why 19 Crimes thought Snoop was the perfect celebrity for the partnership. “Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” Wardley said. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes — rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity.

Upon its release, Snoop’s Cali Red bottle surprised wine connoisseurs with its expensive taste at a cheap price point. Uproxx’s wine expert Janice Williams recently called the $12 blend “impeccably smooth,” noting its distinct “rich” tasting notes of “candied cherries and a hint of raisin.” Read the full review here.