Today is April 20, which of course marks one of the most widely observed unofficial holidays: 4/20. Naturally, Snoop Dogg will be celebrating the occasion and he got things started early with a new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. The project features some songs about smoking, most notably wrapping up with “Left My Weed,” a collaboration with J Black and Devin The Dude.

On the narrative tune, Snoop begins by describing an unfortunate situation at a party:

“Yeah, pull up to front, party going live / Everybody happy when the Dogg arrive / […] Reaching in my Louie bag / Tryna find that King Louie stash / Yeah I’m ’bout to do em bad / Baby wanna take a flick / I’m like, ‘Cool, make it quick ’cause I still can’t find my sh*t’ / Reach a little deeper, now I’m mad / No weed in the party, all bad / I’m in the parking lot, heading to the whip / Cuz now this party ain’t sh*t.”

J Black also comes through on the hook, “I can’t believe it, believe it / I do this sh*t every time, damn / Get so very high and forget / What I needed, I needed / Did one of y’all see if I, damn / Searching like CSI, yeah / ’cause I f*cked around and left my weed.”

Listen to “Left My Weed” above, stream From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites below, and check out our 420-song 4/20 playlist here.

From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites is out now via Doggystyle Records/Create Music Group. Get it here.