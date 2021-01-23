Just before Trump left office, he pardoned or commuted 143 prison sentences. A handful of musicians were on Trump’s list, including Kodak Black and Lil Wayne. But thanks to the lobbying efforts of Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records’ co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris was also pardoned by the former president. Harris was released from prison this week and he had a heartwarming reunion with Snoop.

Celebrating Harris’ release, Snoop shared a heartwarming photo of the two back together. Along with thanking Trump, Snoop wrote: “Welcome home big o. Bossangelos boss bac home wit da dogg.”

Ahead of their official reunion, Snoop shared his appreciation of Trump’s pardon in a statement to The New York Post. “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” he said. “They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.” Along with praising the administration, Snoop also gave a friendly shout-out to activists Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos, who he first contacted about Harry-O’s pardon.

Check out Snoop and Harris’ reunion above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.