A few weeks ago Snoop Dogg asked fans and friends to send prayers to his mother, Beverly Tate, without sharing many other details. Now, he’s given the public an update on what’s going on with the beloved matriarch. “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” the rapper posted in an Instagram caption yesterday. “God is good💕🙏🏾 thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

The photo he posted along with the brief update showed Beverly in a hospital bed, and it looks like she might be intubated. Snoop hasn’t shared details on what she’s fighting or if her health issues are related to COVID-19, but his community is definitely showing their support in the comment sections. Fellow artists like Lizzo, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes all chimed in on the post, letting Snoop know that his mom is in their thoughts.

Tate has been struggling since May, when Snoop made a post asking for “all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” and shared several photos of her from better times on his grid. Sending all good thoughts and hope for healing to Beverly as she continues to fight.