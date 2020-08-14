Tomorrow (August 15) would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday, but of course, the rapper was tragically killed in 2019. It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half since his death, and the Los Angeles icon is still sorely missed. Fellow California rapper Snoop Dogg didn’t want to let Hussle’s birthday past without commemorating the occasion, so he has done so today with a new song, “Nipsey Blue.”

The song is heavily based on a sample of “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore and it features Snoop singing over Moore’s vocals, but tweaking the lyrics to more directly address Hussle. For example, Snoop sings on the chorus, “Oh, it’s been such a long, long time / Looks like I’d get you off my mind / But I can’t / Just the thought of you / Turns my whole world Nipsey Blue.”

Not long after the death of Hussle (who apparently almost portrayed Snoop in a biopic), Snoop praised him and compared his impact to that of Jesus, saying, “Look at the impact that he had, the same impact Jesus had. A lot of people didn’t know him, but they sure wanted to know about him once he passed away. Then once they found out about him, they understood what his legacy was about. Now, his legacy is living even bigger with him not being here. So that’s why I say, ‘I ain’t never seen Jesus, but I’ve been hearing about him.'”

Listen to “Nipsey Blue” above.

