Snoop Dogg Smells ‘Wonderful,’ According To Nick Jonas

The Voice has a roster of famous coaches, but they up the star power further every now and then with some big guests. Because of that, Nick Jonas has had the opportunity to work with Snoop Dogg. He discussed that on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, where he and Meyers got to talking about the famed weed enthusiast’s distinct smell.

Meyers asked how his experience working with Snoop was and Jonas responded, “He’s brilliant. He’s obviously a legend. He is, I think, best known for his rapping, obviously, but his production, his awareness of musicality… he’s like a record player. He knows every single song ever recorded, it seems.” He then added with emphasis, “And he smells great.”

Meyers laughed and responded, “He does have a very unique… a very upbeat odor.” Jonas chimed in, “Yeah, it’s wonderful.” Meyers then continued, “I don’t know if it’s crazy to say this: You can kind of tell when he’s in the room.” Jonas agreed, saying, “Yes, totally. I think the whole crew, myself, we were all very happy.”

Jonas also talked a bit about his recent injury, where he cracked a rib after falling off a bike.

