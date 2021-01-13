Tensions between Snoop Dogg and Eminem have grown steadily for the past month after the latter dissed the Long Beach legend on the track “Zeus” off Music To Be Murdered By — Side B. A couple of weeks after he released the project, Eminem explained that his diss was rooted in comments Snoop made about him back when he shared his list of the greatest rappers of all-time — which did not include him. Eminem took particular umbrage with him saying, “Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s*it,” which he found “disrespectful.”

Seems like all is good from Snoop now💪🤝 pic.twitter.com/oRyHz29d3j — Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) January 12, 2021

Snoop struck back on Instagram, telling him to “pray” that he doesn’t deliver a response to his “Zeus” diss. This back and forth left fans of both rappers wondering if things would escalate further, but according to Snoop, it’s now all a thing of the past. A fan recently shared an Instagram post of a throwback picture of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre together with a caption that read, “I wonder what changed…” Snoop Dogg caught wind of the post and cleared the air with a simple message. “We good,” he said with the flexed biceps emoji. While it’s unknown what went down between them, it’s for the best that the two decided to forgo an all-out rap beef and preserve their longtime relationship.