Snot Warns His Enemies To ‘Watch Out’ In His Antisocial New Video

Snot Beautiful Havoc rampage continues with another new video, the antisocial “Watch Out.” Built around several solo performance scenes of the South Florida rapper, the “Watch Out” video sees him isolated but unfazed as he layers up his trademark hoodie and pairs it with monogrammed designer slacks, a pistol, and his usual cold-eyed stare. As he grooves to the Three-6-Mafia-sampling beat produced by Donnie Katana, he warns his enemies not to press their luck.

Half Denzel Curry, half 21 Savage, Snot combines the former’s raucous, devil-may-care punk attitude with the deadpan, American Psycho delivery of the latter. That recipe led to his breakout single “Gosha” becoming a viral hit and fueled fan interest in his flurry of 2020 projects, which included Tragedy + and Beautiful Havoc. The two projects brought him his first inklings of mainstream success and included features from fellow Floridian rappers Curry (on “Sangria“) and Wifisfuneral, buzzing Corpus Christi rap crooner Iann Dior, and breakout Mobile, Alabama star Flo Milli (on “Mean“).

Further singles to receive the music video treatment include “Revenge” and “Who Do I Trust.” Check out the video for “Watch Out” above.

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.