Way back in spring of this year, Solange released her fourth studio album, When I Get Home by surprise, accompanied by a short film of the same name consisting of a collage of musical moments from and inspired by the album itself. For months, she has teased an extended director’s cut of the film, which has finally arrived today. You can watch it above.

While Solange is credited as the primary director, contributing directors include Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori, who shoot the Houston singer and variety of dancers, actors, and extras as they depict both day-in-the-life scenes from everyday Texas existence and surreal performance art shot in picturesque warehouses and windswept desert tableaus. The video also includes archival home video, interview footage, and scenes of Black people riding horses through the rural streets of Texas as an ode to the so-called “Yee-haw Agenda” that Twitter users promoted early this year in acknowledgement of the underreported history of Black cowboys and the Black cowboy culture that continues to exist today (see also: Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road“).

Solange also released a variety of music videos from the project, mainly consisting of cutdowns from the longer film. She released videos for “Alameda” and “Binz,” as well as performing a 10-minute medley of songs from the album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just last week.

When I Get Home is out now on Columbia Records. Get it here.