Coronavirus precautions have claimed yet another festival. This time, it’s Pharrell‘s Virginia-based Something In The Water Festival, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 and featuring the much-anticipated reunion of hometown rap duo Clipse, will be pushed back to April 23-25, 2021. As usual, All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival, but those who won’t be able to attend can request a refund at SomethingInTheWater.com after March 20, 2020.

The statement from Pharrell and the Something In The Water team is below.

After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020. We will return April 23-25, 2021 as part of our normal annual schedule. All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival. Original purchasers must obtain a refund by submitting a request at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM after March 20, 2020. All refund requests must be submitted through the website and no refunds will be processed by contacting Front Gate Tickets via phone or email. Please use this time to keep building, creating, and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April – things like the planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more. – Pharrell

Other festivals that have been postponed include SXSW, Dreamville Festival, Treefort, and Coachella.

