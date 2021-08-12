Soulja Boy and Instagram just do not mix and never have, but that didn’t stop the “Make It Clap” rapper from hopping on a Live video call with a user who accused him of buying fake mall jewelry to defend himself. On Wednesday, the man posted a video of Soulja Boy and his entourage apparently standing around a kiosk at Las Vegas’ Fashion Show Mall. “Soulja you dead wrong,” he captioned. “First Rapper To Get Caught Buyin Jewelry In The Middle Of The Mall.”

However, Soulja caught wind of the clip and logged into his own Instagram Live to deny the accusations, leading to a video call between the two men that degenerated quickly into a shouting match during which Soulja challenges the man’s street credibility and insists that the jewelry he purchased was real. “Walk in that same jewelry store that you just left in the mall and try to buy the Cartier,” he sneered. “That mothaf*cka $35,000. The Rollie $30,000. Everything over there real. They sell real ice in the mall, clout chasin’ ass pussy ass.”

Soulja Boy’s trash-talking ways have led to some pretty entertaining moments in the past such as his back-and-forth with Bow Wow in the lead-up to their Verzuz battle last month, but this is one case in which he could have left things well enough alone.