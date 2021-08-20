Soulja Boy really wants to get into the video game business. A couple years ago, he infamously started selling his own handheld video game consoles, will were full of presumably unauthorized copies of famous retro games. Now, he’s apparently under the impression that he owns Atari, an assertion with which Atari disagrees.

In a recent video, the rapper proclaimed, “They signed me to a deal to Atari. Big shout out to Atari, the whole staff. I’m about to revamp the company. We’re gonna take Atari to the next level. Everybody go follow @Atari. I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari. […] The first rapper to own a video game company. We gonna take it to the next level.” The rapper also changed his Twitter bio to indicate that he’s the company’s CEO.

Based on Atari’s response, it seems that what Soulja said is factually inaccurate. In response, Atari tweeted, “We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen.”

The company that currently uses the Atari brand name, by the way, isn’t the same company from the ’70s and ’80s that released Pong and the Atari 2600 console, as the brand name has changed hands multiple times over the decades.