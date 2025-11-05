Bktherula is one of hip-hop’s most raucous and innovative talents today, so it’s only right that the versatile New Yorker would stop by Sound Check to give our host Jeremy Hecht a diverse array of songs to test out her musical taste with.

This week’s episode sees Bk listening to classic psych-rock hits from Tame Impala and Pink Floyd, a soul vs. dubstep battle between Erykah Badu and Skrillex, Atlanta hip-hop fixtures from Outkast and Jeezy, and real yearner tracks from Mitski and Tyler The Creator. When it comes time for Jeremy to guess Bk’s life anthem, it’s a tough choice between a pair of standout, timeless songs from two of Black music’s most iconic acts.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch BKtherula take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.