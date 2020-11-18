SoundCloud is joining Twitter and Instagram by rolling out coveted verification check marks for certain users on their site. The streaming platform announced they were rolling out the new feature this week by adding blue check marks to eight of the most popular artist profiles, including Billie Eillish, Trippie Redd, and Wiz Khalifa.

According to SoundCloud’s blog, the verification feature will “help well-known artists stand out and maintain their authenticity, and to help listeners identify these artists more easily.” The verification system follows a feature the site had only for paid Pro subscribers, which created a Pro badge on users’ profile. But SoundCloud noted that the Pro badges were oftentimes “misused or misinterpreted as verification,” so that’s where the new check mark feature comes in.

Per the site’s guidelines, those who wish to similarly receive a verification need to meet a list of requirements. The profiles need to represent “well-known and/or highly searched-for” artist, DJ, curator, or podcaster, the account needs to prove that they are a real person and not an imposter, and the user must have a fully set up profile with at least one song publicly available.

While the feature is currently available, SoundCloud noted that it may take up to 30 days for their team to complete the verification process. Those interested can follow the verification steps here.