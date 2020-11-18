Even after Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 election, Lil Pump hasn’t let up on his Trump-supporting antics. The rapper first endorsed the president at the end of October. His support even caught the attention of Trump himself, who invited him on stage at a Michigan MAGA rally and introduced him as “Lil Pimp.” The incident made it clear that Trump had absolutely no idea who Pump was, but the rapper continues to bask in his clout through his new MAGA-supporting anthem.

Pump released the song “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin” on SoundCloud Tuesday. Clocking in at under two minutes, the song references Trump’s “Lil Pimp” slip-up while throwing out other controversial verses. “Got a whole foreign on my right wrist / F*ck a bad b*tch, send her back to ISIS / Look at all my diamonds, they bitin’ / Got a Rolls truck with no license / And I’m screamin’ out ‘Fuck Sleepy Joe,'” he raps.

While Pump has been spouting Trump-supporting rhetoric to maintain a place in the public eye, the rapper’s support of the president is only skin deep. Despite his endorsement of the president ahead of the election, Pump never even registered to vote. The rapper’s Florida homestate requires citizens to register to vote 29 days before Election Day but Pump missed the deadline. That means Pump had already missed his chance to cast a ballot for Trump even while he was showing up at MAGA rallies across the country.

Listen to Pump’s “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin” above.