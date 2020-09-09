Wiz Khalifa turned 33 years old yesterday and to celebrate, he dropped some music in the form of his Big Pimpin mixtape. Wiz must have been feeling young again despite getting a year older because he released the tape in a throwback fashion: Directly to digital mixtape site DatPiff, which was pivotal in his early come-up as it hosted early tapes like Kush & Orange Juice and Taylor Allderdice.

Big Pimpin contains 17 tracks (including three skits), with production by Harry Fraud, Mufasa, and Tai. It also includes guest appearances from Wiz’s Taylor Gang cohorts Chevy Woods, Saxlrose, and Young Deji, as well as a reunion with longtime partner-in-rhyme (and smoking), Curren$y, who comes through on the hazy “Prove It” to catch a vibe or two. The duo last collaborated on their 2019 album 2009, which commemorated ten years since their first joint mixtape, How Fly.

In other Wiz Khalifa news, the Pittsburgher is delving into the food service industry this autumn with HotBox By Wiz, a delivery-only restaurant operating in partnership with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats in his hometown, as well as Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C., among other cities.

Listen to Wiz and Curren$y’s “Prove It” above.

