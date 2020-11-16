Ahead of the premiere of the new season of The Eric Andre Show, it was revealed the latest slate of episodes would feature a bunch of musical talent, including Grimes, Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia, Machine Gun Kelly, and Taco Bennett. Other guests have popped up as well, like Lizzo, who took to the streets in a green bodysuit and played some flute. Two new episodes aired last night, and they were packed with even more musicians.

One segment marked the return of “Rapper Warrior Ninja,” and participating this time around were Jpegmafia, Yachty, Trippie Redd, Murs, and Zach Fox. They were each tasked with trying to get across a raised platform while freestyling and dealing with Andre’s distractions. Jpegmafia had bursts of air shot at him from below, Yachty bailed after getting close to a dangling poop-like object, and ultimately, Zach Fox ended up winning. On the night’s other episode, meanwhile, Toro y Moi stopped by to ride a mechanical bull (or, in Spanish, toro).

Watch the “Rapper Warrior Ninja” clip above and the Toro Y Moi clip below.

