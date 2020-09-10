Spillage Village ‘Baptize’ Listeners With A Deluge Of Flows In Their New Video

Spillage Village recently announced their upcoming album, Spilligion, would be dropping later this month and today, they’ve followed up the news with the video for the album’s second single, “Baptize” featuring singers Ant Clemons, Gallant, and Luke James. Each of the group’s members take turns rapping electric verses in an empty church and at an outdoor gathering over a snaky, downtempo beat that gives them plenty of room to flex their lyrical skills — even if WowGr8 admits in his verse that he’s over his “lyrical phase.”

The Atlanta-based, Dreamville-signed rap crew kicked off the new album’s promo run with the video for “End Of Daze” in June, sparking speculation that they’d reunited ahead of the official announcement. Fans were naturally excited by the possibility of a comeback full-length album after four years had passed since 2016’s Bears Like This Too Much, especially after the crew’s core members, 6lack, Earthgang, and JID, had broken out and become household names in that time.

While fellow members Jurdan Bryant and Hollywood JB have yet to release projects since then, they are sure to benefit from the halo effect of the group project, while fans may also want to go back and check out Mereba’s The Jungle Is The Only Way Out, as well as the group’s various appearances on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III as a primer.

Watch Spillage Village’s “Baptize” video above.