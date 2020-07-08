Since SpongeBob Squarepants premiered back in 1999, a ton of high-profile musicians have gotten involved with the show in one way or another, whether they guest-starred or contributed music. Now, a new crop of artists are ready to join the franchise: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run is set to premiere in early 2021, and the soundtrack is stacked.

Award-winning producer Tainy’s multimedia company NEON16 curated the soundtrack (which will be released via NEON16/Interscope Records), and it’s set to feature Tainy, J Balvin, Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Tyga, Lil Mosey, Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper, and more.

The first taste of the album will be Tainy and Balvin’s “Agua,” which comes out tomorrow, July 9. Sharing photos of himself with SpongeBob‘s Patrick Star, Balvin wrote on Instagram, “Tomorrow it’s officially out. It was meant to be a secret but oh well! I know that this song has good vibes and a lot of happiness, which we need during these moments.”

It’s not clear when the soundtrack will be released, but the movie will premiere digitally in the US via premium video on demand early next year. Then, following its on-demand availability, it will be available exclusively on CBS All Access.

