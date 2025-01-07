Last month, The Weeknd celebrated his Spotify streaming success with a special Billions Club Live performance in Los Angeles, where he played some of his biggest hits to reach a billion streams on the platform, including “Blinding Lights,” “Die For You,” and “Save Your Tears,” among others. Starting today, you can stream Billions Club Live with The Weeknd: A Concert Film on Spotify. The film is produced by OBB Media, which also recently produced A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter for Netflix.

The concert film is just one of many projects The Weeknd has coming up this year. He promised, “New album, new tour, new movie, new everything,” ahead of the new year, and will begin delivering on those promises later this month with the release of the album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on January 24. Meanwhile, his “musically driven” film debut of the same name is scheduled to hit theaters on May 16. It co-stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and has been described as a “musically driven psychological thriller.”

Billions Club Live with The Weeknd: A Concert Film is now streaming on Spotify. You can see the list of The Weeknd songs with at least one billion streams below.

The Weeknd Songs With Over A Billion Streams On Spotify

“After Hours”

“Blinding Lights”

“Call Out My Name”

“Can’t Feel My Face”

“Creepin’” by Metro Boomin with 21 Savage

“Die For You”

“Die For You (Remix)” Feat. Ariana Grande

“Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

“Heartless”

“I Feel It Coming”

“I Was Never There” Feat. Gesaffelstein

“Lost in the Fire” by Gesaffelstein Feat. The Weeknd

“Love Me Harder” by Ariana Grande Feat. The Weeknd

“Moth To A Flame” by Swedish House Mafia Feat. The Weeknd

“Often”

“One Of The Girls” Feat. JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp

“Or Nah” by Ty Dolla $ign with Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard (Remix)

“Popular” Feat. Playboi Carti & Madonna

“Reminder”

“Save Your Tears”

“Save Your Tears (Remix)” Feat. Ariana Grande

“Starboy” Feat. Daft Punk

“Stargirl Interlude” Feat. Lana Del Rey

“The Hills”